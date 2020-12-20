Mailbag: No one sentenced to serious disease

I write in response to “Linn DA objects to governor’s inmate releases” (Dec. 11), in which Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny argues that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, inmates should remain locked up.

Mr. Marteeny points to truth in sentencing, but if his priority is for people to serve out their sentences, then he does not make a compelling case. No one has been sentenced to be exposed to a serious disease that spreads in close quarters. The Eighth Amendment prohibits it.

If the goal is consistency with sentencing, within the parameters of the Constitution, then inmates should be released whenever practicable and allowed to serve the balance of their sentences when a vaccine is broadly available.

Daniel Dietz

Albany

