Mailbag: No one should be supporting rioters

An article in the Aug. 10 D-H titled "Lending Aid to Protesters" really caught my attention. The article's focus was on a person named Angie Faulk and her effort to provide gas masks and eye wipes to BLM "protesters" in danger of being maced. First of all, let's be clear the "protesters" she's referring to are the rioters, vandals and arsonists controlling Portland's streets for the past 70-plus days. To call them "protesters" is disingenuous but typical of the left, who are unable to call rioters what they are.

Miss Faulk claims there is an "egregious use of force on 'protesters' by police." So defending a courthouse and dodging rocks, bottles, incendiary devices and lasers is egregious behavior by police. Wow! The logic of her statement went right over the top of my head. She further asserts the "protesters" are suspicious of local and state police. Arresting and jailing rioters, vandals, and arsonists should erase any suspicions "protesters" may have about police intentions. Finally, Miss Faulk encourages supporters of rioting to join the NAACP and donate to BLM.