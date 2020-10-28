Mailbag: No passion is of greater importance

About the reopening of high school athletics at Philomath High School while classrooms remain empty and academic students continue to suffer:

The opening of athletics for athletes to pursue their passion is wonderful, but it is unjust to allow athletes to do what they love while keeping purely academic students away from what brings them joy.

Returning to the field/court or the classroom is not 100% safe, due to the current epidemic. But offering one group of students the opportunity to participate in what they love in person while the other group of students sits on the other side of a screen is wrong.

A hybrid schedule would be an excellent way to give students the ability to learn and practice in person just as athletes will. By using a hybrid schedule, there will be smaller class sizes and fewer students in the hallways. This will allow social-distancing measures to be practiced at all times, while giving students the best environment to learn and grow.

If an in-person or hybrid schedule is unable to be achieved for students, then everyone should be online, because no passion is of greater importance or deserves more attention than another.

Jensen Mast

Philomath

