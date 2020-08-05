Mailbag: No secret behind BLM's motives

Dear Mr. Creaser: I totally agree with your statement that people need to educate themselves regarding current issues and causes. Therefore, I accepted your challenge and did some research on the Black Lives Matter movement. Reading what the BLM website states about their beliefs, I learned they started “four years ago and is a member led organization whose mission is to build local power and intervene when violence is inflicted on Black communities by the state and/or vigilantes.” There is no mention of a Marxist agenda. They do state: “We acknowledge, respect and celebrate differences and commonalities” and “We make space for transgender brothers and sisters to participate and lead.” Regarding the charge that their goal is to disrupt the nuclear family, the website states that “they support each other as extended families to the degree parents are comfortable.” Also listed is: “We embody and practice justice, liberation and peace in our engagements with one another.” In addition: “We work vigorously for peace and justice for Black people and by extension all people.”