Mailbag: Noncompliance puts rest of us at risk

The May 15 G-T coverage of the reopening of some businesses, restaurants and bars was wonderful news until I saw the front page, with three Oregon State University students complying with 6-foot distancing at Downward Dog (yea!), with a foursome in the background in noncompliance (boo!).

Later in the afternoon, I drove past the same venue, with it being crowded and everyone sitting arm to arm. On many walks, I have seen the lack of social distancing and few individuals with face masks throughout the OSU campus and in our city. Are our youth and college students impervious to this pandemic?

What about compliance of venue owners with Gov. Brown’s first set of reopening guidelines? If social distancing is not met, are there consequences? Doesn’t other people’s noncompliance with these guidelines place the rest of us more at risk? And one more thing: Do these guidelines change when the sun is shining, as it was May 14?

Don Prickel

Corvallis

