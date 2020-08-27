Mailbag: Not a framework for managing risk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the decision to reopen Oregon State University to in-person learning for students (G-T Aug. 15), I am shocked that the university seems to have chosen to risk human safety in order to attempt to recoup lost revenue (trading lives for money?).

Without rehashing the “… framework for managing the risk of COVID-19…,” it is distressing to read that the vote was unanimous “despite opposition.”

I have been engulfed in anguished uncertainty about the pandemic; now this decision will almost certainly bring it right into my neighborhood. I was in college once, almost everyone I know was in college once, I track global news, and I have lived in this college town for 40 years.

These perspectives of the behavioral dynamics of college students give me no comfort or assurance that the tens of thousands of OSU students will suddenly change stripes and adopt a routine risk-averse lifestyle to respect the safety of others.