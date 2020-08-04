Mailbag: Not just a random homeless camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis First Congregational United Church of Christ has consistently demonstrated concern for others (immediate neighbors included) and caring land stewardship by protecting riparian habitat, quiet assemblies, varied and numerous community services/supports and the installation of a port-a-potty years ago.

We were aware that campers were using the adjacent property and it was not sanitary. So we stepped in. Our science-sophisticated congregants want to help “the least of these,” and as we became aware of the shell game of moving homeless camps without progress to address the problem, we stepped in. Safe Camp is not a random homeless camp that abuses fire, so it should not be compared to the event at Pioneer Park.

There are fire safety measures, a case manager, volunteer mentors, public health standards and privacy fences. Most importantly: responsible oversight and a required compliance with a social contract. First Congregational has been working with both the city of Corvallis and Benton County for months for permanent approval of Safe Camp, and has cooperated with all requests.