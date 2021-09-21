Mailbag: Not proper time, place or event

What outstanding coverage you gave to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks on the United States!

Local observances were noted with many photos, and the report of events at the various attack sites was equally moving.

I’d like to make one comment about the presence of four presidents at several observations. Three were noted as being at the New York City sites as well as President Biden’s trips to the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania field of sacrifice.

President Trump’s visit to locations of first responders was more low-key, but coverage mentioned one remark that Mr. Trump made that seemed far out of place for this type of memorial: He felt it was necessary to use the opportunity for a political criticism of the current man in office regarding the troop removal from Afghanistan.

Not the proper time, place or event for this.

No class, Mr. Trump!

Lori McNulty

Lebanon

