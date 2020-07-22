Mailbag: Not rewriting but re-framing history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid the toppling, dismantling and removal of Confederate and other statues, some folks cry, “Stop! You’re rewriting history!” Not so! These efforts are not undertaken to rewrite history. They are undertaken to re-frame history.

For 400 years, the central figures of American history have been white people. Our society is finally tackling the difficult but necessary task of re-framing our shared history to put Native American people, Black people, and brown-skinned people inside that American history frame.

Columbus, slave-owning presidents, Confederate soldiers, others? In our shared communities, the place for their monuments is open to civil, considered debate while keeping in focus this important phrase: re-framing history.

Anne Filson

Corvallis

