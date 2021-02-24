Mailbag: Not supporting lies supports reality

James Andrews’ letter (Feb. 12) claims you “routinely publish liberally biased” news, plus “people are sick of biased journalism and one-sided attacks on conservatives.”

He also believes this is hurting your business. But since the Republican Party is becoming the GOPQ, we all must support media that neither enables nor panders to reality deniers but instead does routinely fact-check conspiracies, lies (the big lie, election fraud), science deniers and alternative facts (whatever those actually are).

James also writes “The majority of us have already noted the protests in D.C. were planned well in advance and were orchestrated in a fashion to blame conservative leaders and conservatives…” Um, say what? Got proof? Facts! Are! Important!

Debbie Miller’s letter (Feb. 12) states she’s a proud Republican, then writes “Just because we don’t agree with you doesn’t make us lunatics.” “It’s very difficult to have respectful conversations with people who don’t respect us back.” “Different perspectives are a good thing.”