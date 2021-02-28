Mailbag: Not too late for GOP to do better

When I became eligible to vote in May 1979, I registered as a Republican.

Both of the major parties had problems (I voted for Independent candidate John Anderson in 1980), but between the two, the GOP was more closely aligned with my values.

In January 2016, I was so disgusted by the slate of candidates that the Republicans had for president that I left the party for the Independent Party. Republicans had strayed too far from what the party was when I joined.

Now with recent events from the “false flag” claim regarding the Capitol insurrection to the election of Dallas Heard to head Oregon’s Republican Party, I can see that they’ve chosen to divorce themselves from reality.

Most telling is the party’s alignment with groups bearing such ironic names as Stop the Steal and Citizens Against Tyranny.

The initials GOP stand for Grand Old Party. That nickname no longer describes them.

It’s not too late for Republicans to do better; I’ve no doubt there are still plenty of decent, sane people in the party trying to do just that. Unfortunately, it’ll take a couple of years before we’ll see any solid evidence of it.

Bob Greenwade