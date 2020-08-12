Mailbag: Not wearing a mask puts all at risk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Government-mandated mask-wearing in public places has been attacked as an assault on individual freedom.

Some protesters are so outraged they advocate recalling or impeaching their governors. In a free country, government can’t tell me what to do!

What is the cost of making mask-wearing a politically charged freedom issue? Choosing not to wear a mask in public is putting both you and your fellow citizens at greater risk for getting a virus that can result in death. Collectively this refusal to follow the advice of epidemiologists is causing thousands of unnecessary deaths, prolonging the fight against the pandemic for everyone.

Not wearing a mask is much more dangerous than peeing in your public swimming pool. The concurrent pandemic of mistrust caused by attacking the press and science results in a politics that has no regard for fact-finding, undermining our safety and care for each other.

True freedom does not give individuals the right to do as they please regardless of the consequences for others. Freedom needs to be tempered by having responsibility as its constant companion. Communities thrive rather than suffer when people cooperate with each other to resolve the inevitable tensions between individual rights and the common good.