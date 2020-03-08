Mailbag: Nothing 'nice' about Trump's behavior

While listening to the radio today (Feb. 21), I heard a post-caucus interview of two Iowan women, both Trump supporters. The interviewer asked what they thought about the State of the Union address, specifically about Nancy Pelosi’s tearing in half her copy of Trump’s speech and his refusal to shake her hand. They criticized Pelosi’s symbolic gesture as rude. When then asked about Trump making fun of a handicapped person at one of his rallies, one woman quickly countered, “That was taken out of context,” stressing that they were Iowan, and Iowans “are nice.” Well, I prefer to believe most people are nice.

Therefore, I ask all nice people out there, just what context is appropriate for making fun of a handicapped person? What context excuses Trump’s claims that he could grab women by their private parts, that when one is famous, one can get away with anything, even shooting a person on the street? Is there an appropriate context for taking children from their families and locking them in cages? Which context excuses Trump giving more credence to Putin than to his own government intelligence agencies? For calling on China to interfere in our election process? Are there correct contexts for telling thousands of documented lies? Finally, all of you nice people out there, please tell me just what context is appropriate for a president to point towards the sky, look up and say that he is “the chosen one”?