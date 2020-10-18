Mailbag: Nothing wrong with vote by mail

I am responding to Dennis Marks’ Oct. 7 letter.

Democrats are not trying to burn the Constitution, we are trying to save it. If you would go back and read what happened in 2016, you will see that Justice Scalia passed on Feb. 13, 2016. That left eight months before the election to nominate a candidate for the court. President Obama was denied that right. He was told that it would be up to the person who won the election in November.

With the fact that Justice Ginsburg died with less than six weeks till the election, this should be the same and left to the winner of the election. This is the height of hypocrisy.

Second, Mr. Farmer’s letter on Oct. 6: You are wrong. There is absolutely nothing wrong with vote by mail. Oregon just has more Democrats than Republicans. In the counties with more Republicans, like Linn, the Republicans win more than the Democrats. It all works out.

I do find it strange that Democrats don’t like the people that they govern, as they are always trying to do things to help, have a higher minimum wage, sick pay, etc. I have not seen Republicans do any of these things. Have you?

Cathy Baker

Albany

