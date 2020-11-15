Mailbag: Nov. 9 was a day for sour grapes

Nov. 9 seems to be a day for sour grapes.

First, the president fired the secretary of defense in a fit of pique. Then Sen. Mitch McConnell decided it was a good idea to let the world know he is not ready for a new administration.

While President Trump has been beaten, not only is he unwilling to accept the outcome, neither is McConnell. McConnell could have kept his mouth shut and refrained from making himself look like an obsequious sycophant. But instead he chose to step up and stir the pot for no reason apparent to me, declaring the election not over and supporting all the remedies available to Mr. Trump.

This doesn’t auger well for a future working relationship between the upcoming Biden administration and a Republican-controlled Senate led by McConnell. The best thing that can happen for this country is a clean slate.

To help that happen, Georgia can send two Democratic senators to Washington, DC, through its January runoff election. That will put Democrats in control of the Senate for the next two years and give the Biden administration and the country an opportunity to make right so many of the things that the Trump administration has done wrong. Can Stacy Abrams make it happen in Georgia one more time?

But either way, Nov. 9 won’t be the last of the sour grapes.