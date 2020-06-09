Mailbag: Now is the time to heal our nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our body is a whole being made up of many parts. We try to take care of all the parts because all of it suffers when any part goes awry. The same is true of our society. If someone does not get enough pay for their job to sustain them, we pay for it indirectly — higher taxes, more crime, greater medical costs and a large percentage of a population with poorer mental and physical health and undereducated children.

Neglecting to pay fair wages and cover health care costs are blemishes on the soul and spirit of our society. Neglecting to adequately repay Native nations all these many years for stealing their lands and never taking care of our heavy debts to the blacks we made into slaves is unforgivable.

I dream of a society in which we can all have our basic needs met because we as a people care about all our brothers and sisters as though they were ourselves, in which we listen to each other without judgment (Democrat, Republican or independent), and are blinded to any difference in needs because of race or country of origin (including Native Americans). Perhaps COVID-19 is providing this opportunity.

Linda Chisholm

Corvallis

