Mailbag: Now's the time to check on neighbors

During this time of self-isolation to stop the spread of COVID-19, I am sure that we are all missing our social connections. Since Thursday, March 20, is supposed to be sunny, this would be a good day for everyone to gather on his or her front porch or driveway at 5 p.m. Put on some music and dance, converse with your neighbors (from afar) and find out how everyone is doing.
This would be a good time to get some fresh air and check on your neighbor to see if they need anything. Spread the word and have fun. Maybe this could turn into a weekly function until we are all back to normal again.
Mary Ellen Eagles
Albany