Mailbag: Now where's the science in that?

The last little while in American politics has given us a new basic lie to add to the list of grand lies.

As a refresher, “The check is in the mail”, “I will love you forever” and “I’m with the government and I’m here to help” are some of the oldies but goodies. And the grand new lie (drum roll): “We follow the science.”

To which the only truthful response is “No the heck we don’t.”

I would bet if all the politics was stripped away from our coronavirus situation and true science followed, our COVID-19 experience would have been more than a little different and a lot less fatal.

There is such a thing as the scientific process. It is a time-honored, broadly recognized method of pursuing and establishing both facts and science. It has five steps, none of which is determining the right politics to make it beneficial to a cause.

Caution: A bit of enlightenment to follow.

There is no problem of any type that is beyond solution. If there are problems that persist over long periods of time, it’s because we keep trying to shoehorn predetermined solutions onto problems we don’t truly understand in the first place.