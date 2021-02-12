Mailbag: Obstructionism will go on till mid-term

Amid calls for unity and bipartisanship, here are two questions to consider.

How likely is it that any of the Republicans in both chambers of Congress who voted to oppose the certification of the presidential election will honestly negotiate with the Biden administration on legislative matters, since they thought the former president won?

Is it not more likely that they will find ways to continue to delegitimize the Biden administration by undermining his efforts, and stall any proposals the administration might make, then argue that he was insincere in his call for unity?

There is evidence that the answer to these questions is no.

In response to the administration’s COVID-19 relief bill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already claimed insincerity since the president is unwilling to reduce spending for the bill by more than two-thirds and McConnell has said the goal of Senate Republicans in opposing this relief bill is to impose as much pain on Democrats as possible, never mind the pain failure to provide significant relief will inflict on Americans.

This stance exemplifies the obstructionism that will continue until the mid-term elections. After that, things will be dramatically different if Democrats are able to win a clear majority in the Senate.