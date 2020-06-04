Mailbag: Offer incentives for wearing a mask

In response to young people not wearing masks, restaurants and businesses on Monroe Avenue and downtown Corvallis should offer incentives, freebies and discounts to customers who wear masks during the time they are present at their business.

Free bagels, baubles or a discount if customers respect guidelines and wear masks while they are picking up or shopping at that business seems like an effective way to build on the success of our isolation in flattening the COVID-19 curve. It could also ease prospective customers' minds and increase business if the mask incentive is publicized.