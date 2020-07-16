Mailbag: Officers: It isn't about you

Mailbag: Officers: It isn't about you

With regards to the state police officers who refused to wear masks in a local coffee shop:

In lieu of criminal charges and suspension of employment, I personally would like to see these officers required to spend a couple of days helping out some of our dedicated, compassionate health workers in the intensive care unit at a local hospital. Maybe that would impress on them that it isn’t about them.

Tim McChesney

Corvallis

