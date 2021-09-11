Mailbag: Officials need to follow mask mandate

Linn County officials don’t take the virus seriously.

On Aug. 31, just shortly after 7 a.m., a deputy from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office appeared at our door. He was not wearing a mask. This was his second visit with no mask. His purpose was to serve a witness subpoena.

I contacted the sheriff’s office to express my concern. I was told it was not their office, I should contact the location at the courthouse.

I contacted the Linn County district attorney’s office to inform them of the situation and how their subpoena service was being handled. The women I spoke to expressed little concern; her only response was saying “Noted.”

Linn County’s COVID numbers are much higher than Benton County’s. On Sept. 1, Linn County reported 141 new COVID cases, while our neighbors in Benton County recorded 21. The current status for COVID in Oregon is not good. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and the age of patients admitted is getting younger.

Perhaps if our local officials followed the current mask mandate, we could get to a better place. The community and health care workers would appreciate that.

Cory Bjerke

Albany

