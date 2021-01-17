Mailbag: OHA has excuses about vaccine

I just read the Oregon Public Broadcasting interview of the director of the Oregon Health Authority, Patrick Allen.

He has lots of excuses for why things are not going smoothly, but I think this is another example of OHA’s incompetence and slow-moving bureaucracy. I read an article about an East Coast system of seven hospitals that vaccinated 60,000 people in one week. The director said it was all down to planning, planning, planning.

I also recently watched a TV special about a cholera outbreak in Mozambique after a terrible typhoon. In one week, aid workers vaccinated 800,000 people in a country with little infrastructure and amidst serious flooding. So we know it is possible to have a more efficient rollout that doesn’t increase the death count due to inefficiency. By comparison, Oregon has done a miserable job.

One of the previous excuses issued by the OHA was that they were unsure of when and how much vaccine they’d get. Uncertainty is intrinsic to this pandemic. But it is possible to create multiple plans to address various scenarios, as disaster organizations and well-run governments do.