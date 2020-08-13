Mailbag: OHA projections way off the mark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 11, this paper had a front page story about the Oregon Health Authority with their forecast of virus growth for the remainder of July. Director Pat Allen had three forecasts: current, 1,100-3,600 new cases per day; pessimistic, up to 7,300 cases per day; or optimistic, no more than 1,600 cases per day. July has ended with new cases being between 250-420 or so cases per day.

So, is Mr. Allen incompetent? Is he a fearmonger, trying to scare Oregonians for only reasons he and Kate Brown know? Will he be fired for incompetence, since what happens in this state is predicated by what OHA says? Or, if the answer is the numbers are lower because of mask wearing, then great, let's all continue to wear masks and open up the state since they appear to be doing a great job.

I think there should be fact-checking of the state government. How about some reporter actually holding the state accountable by doing some investigating of their claims?

Rosemary Recek

Albany

