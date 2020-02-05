Mailbag: On cap and trade and the newspaper

I want to cover a few things.
The D-H: The paper is a business. They will either figure it out or not. Then the field may be open to whatever comes next. I get the paper, but I don't think they will get charity from me.
Our state government: I don't see who they are representing. They have a dumb cap-and-trade joke they're working on. We have been treated to the carbon joke for 40 years. Solar and wind are something out of "Alice in Wonderland." I tell people we're waiting for a Brown-out.
Daniel A. Miltenberger
Albany