Mailbag: On Rush’s passing and a GT hit piece

It was in 1988, as I was driving between my two offices in Portland, when I first heard Rush Limbaugh on the radio.

At that moment, for the first time, I was hearing someone who talked about stuff exactly as I thought, but couldn’t begin to articulate. On that day he was brilliantly making fun of PETA and its overreach at that time. I laughed so hard I nearly made a traffic hazard of myself.

Rush always made sense and confirmed that I was not alone in my conservative understanding. For the next 30 years, I tried to find time to be entertained between 9 a.m. and noon.

I dearly miss him and his genius. Rush inspired me to believe in a better future, always and with a smile. He believed in the power of everyone in America, inspiring me to start my own business and be successful in this great country.

I believe he is irreplaceable and I’m sure his audience of tens of millions of people agree. It’s too bad Matt Sedensky of the Associated Press wrote what is partially a hit piece on Rush, and the Gazette Times saw fit to publish it. Often, I have chuckled at the GT and its leftist viewpoint. This is one of those times, and I still can laugh at this gross misunderstanding and misrepresentation of a radio icon.

Bruce Harmon