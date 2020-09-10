Mailbag: One of the most important elections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There have been a lot of concerns about vote by mail, so I wanted to shed some optimism on this process for us Oregonians.

Oregon mails a ballot to every registered voter 14 to 18 days before each election. All military and out-of-country ballots are sent out 45 days before an election. Ballots to out-of-state absentee voters are sent 29 days before. This should not clog the U.S. Postal Service system. This is not an out-of-state delivery for them.

We have been doing it this way since 1997 with no significant hiccups. If you have not received your ballot within a week of the election, call the county election office.

You must register to vote before Oct. 13, 2020. You will then receive a ballot at your designated mailing address. You can return your ballot by mail or find a local drop box (no stamp required). Oct. 28, 2020, is the last day ballots can be mailed through the USPS.

After this date, ballots must be put into a drop box. These drop boxes are for ballots only and not managed by the USPS. There is no need to hand-carry them inside the Benton County courthouse. Please make your vote count; this is one of the most important elections in the last 100 years.

Stan Hall

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0