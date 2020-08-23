Mailbag: Op-ed chose to ignore 'Southern Strategy'

In his argument against Republican racism (Mailbag, Aug. 9), John Brenan completely ignored the campaign tactics of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. Nixon recognized the Republican strength in the South in Barry Goldwater’s 1964 defeat, in which he only won his home state of Arizona plus five Deep Southern states. Nixon capitalized on that with what became known as “the Southern Strategy,” appealing to Southern racism. Reagan did a similar thing in 1980 with his “states' rights” speech in Philadelphia, Mississippi. States' rights was a dog whistle for keeping the Black man down. Reagan also played on racial resentments around issues like welfare, affirmative action and busing.