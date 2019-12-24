Mailbag: Oregon Cultural Trust worthy of support

Those who donate to good causes at the end of each year should consider the Oregon Cultural Trust. This program, unique to Oregon, lets you double the impact of your donation at no extra cost.

Here’s how the Cultural Trust works: Donate to your favorite organization(s) among 1,500 qualified cultural nonprofits. Donate the same amount to the Cultural Trust. Then take the same amount off your state taxes. Your donation to the Cultural Trust returns to you as a tax credit. Individuals can get a tax credit up to $500, and couples up to $1,000.

The money given to the Cultural Trust is dispersed across Oregon to keep cultural organizations thriving throughout the state. In 2020, nonprofits that support the arts, heritage, and the humanities will receive $2.7 million in funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust, thanks to the generosity of Oregonians who have invested through this tax credit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Included among the organizations supported by the Cultural Trust are 27 Linn County nonprofits.. To find out whether your favorite cultural nonprofit is included, visit the website at culturaltrust.org.