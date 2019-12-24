Mailbag: Oregon Cultural Trust worthy of support

Those who donate to good causes at the end of each year should consider the Oregon Cultural Trust. This program, unique to Oregon, lets you double the impact of your donation at no extra cost.
Here’s how the Cultural Trust works: Donate to your favorite organization(s) among 1,500 qualified cultural nonprofits. Donate the same amount to the Cultural Trust. Then take the same amount off your state taxes. Your donation to the Cultural Trust returns to you as a tax credit. Individuals can get a tax credit up to $500, and couples up to $1,000.
The money given to the Cultural Trust is dispersed across Oregon to keep cultural organizations thriving throughout the state. In 2020, nonprofits that support the arts, heritage, and the humanities will receive $2.7 million in funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust, thanks to the generosity of Oregonians who have invested through this tax credit.
Included among the organizations supported by the Cultural Trust are 27 Linn County nonprofits.. To find out whether your favorite cultural nonprofit is included, visit the website at culturaltrust.org.
A portion of Cultural Trust funds are distributed locally by cultural coalitions, one for each county and federally recognized tribe in Oregon. In 2020, the Linn County Cultural Coalition will receive $18,143 in funds for this purpose. Every Linn County 501(c)(3) organization with a project involving the arts, heritage, or humanities is welcome to apply to the coalition for funding. Expect a call for proposals to be issued soon, in this newspaper and at www.linnculture.org.
Scott Swanson, President
and seven other board members
Linn County Cultural Coalition