It’s my opinion that Gov. Brown is a proven racist by signing into law that Brown and Black kids are too stupid to learn, so just give them a diploma.

This law is so full of racial discrimination that Oregon is sure to have lawsuits over teaching minority kids.

Frankly, Brown needs to resign after signing this racist law.

James Farmer

Albany

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0