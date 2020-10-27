 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Oregon needs to keep DeFazio

Since the 1980s I have always liked the down-to-earthness of Congressman Peter DeFazio.

I remember his driving an older Dodge Dart instead of more expensive, exotic cars. Peter has always represented Oregon and not special interests.

Recently, I have heard TV ads for opponent Alek Skarlatos claiming that DeFazio “lives on a yacht” in Washington, D.C. A “yacht” gives the impression of living in luxury, which didn’t sound like the Peter DeFazio I know.

So I decided to do a little research. Turns out the “yacht” is a 1987 32-foot cabin cruiser that DeFazio purchased in 2007 for $16,500, moored in a marina. He describes his living quarters as being like a studio apartment. Hardly a luxury yacht, as Skarlatos would have us believe!

How many other exaggerations and mistruths are in Skarlatos’ ads? I’m voting for Peter DeFazio — I hope you will too. Oregon needs to keep him in Congress.

E.L. Barton

Corvallis

