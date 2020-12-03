Mailbag: Oregon no longer has a democracy

Stephen Hall (Mailbag, Nov. 24) said he is worried about losing our democracy.

Sorry, Stephen, but here in Oregon it’s too late; the Democrats have already taken it. With their supermajority in the legislature, Democrats have trampled our democracy by passing bills that created $1 billion in new taxes and approved driver’s licenses for illegal aliens, both of which were previously voted down by Oregon voters.

In what can only be called unbelievable arrogance, the governor then invoked the Emergency Clause to prevent the bills from being put on the ballot, because she knew the bills would fail, as they had previously.

So we no longer have a democracy in Oregon. I’m not sure what to call it, maybe an oligarchy? It reminds me a lot of Germany in 1939.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis

