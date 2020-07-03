Mailbag: Oregon politicians let thugs run amok

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How do you feel, Oregon politicians, mayors, Gov. Brown? How about you, members of the Oregon Legislature?

Are you proud of the leftists/anarchists running amok in Oregon, their glee and unopposed hatred pulling down Washington and Jefferson's statues, as you do nothing, making you look like fools — no one punished.

This is far beyond a BLM protest, it is a wanton destruction of America by thugs and hoodlums. A destruction of history, of how we got here.

Those statues revere brave forefathers who lived under far harder times of history. Even with their slavery issues (by today's standards), they still are heroes beyond any of us whiny, pampered, soft beneficiaries of this country they made for us.

All who came before us gave in blood!

And you politicians had no answer to the destruction. That is how you will be remembered!

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

