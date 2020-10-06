Mailbag: Oregon Republicans need to do better

State and local officials have been dealing with false rumors regarding antifa and other radical groups being responsible for arson connected to our wildfires.

All such officials to date have come out and said such rumors are false, and have asked the public to please garner their information from official public social media sites.

We sorely need leadership in times of crisis like this. However, the Republican candidate from Oregon for the U.S. Senate, as cited in the Sept. 13 edition of The Oregonian, “shared a post Thursday from a popular QAnon account on Twitter that insinuates Democrats started the fires for political gain.” This is, to say the very least, an outrageous accusation and outrageous behavior by someone running for high political office.

Is this the best candidate Republicans in Oregon can come up with? Is this the same party that produced great leaders such as Tom McCall, Mark Hatfield, Vic Atiyeh and Norma Paulus, candidates who enjoyed wide bipartisan support?

A new low for Oregon Republicans. You need to and can do so much better.

Dennis M. Jordan

Albany

