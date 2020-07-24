Mailbag: Oregon should act to boost electoral clout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon's move to hold the federal election primary at an earlier date was an improvement in 2020, yet the need still remains for more action in adjusting when we as Oregonians vote. As long as we vote after Nevada, Washington and California, the state will remain invisible in the nation's executive conversation.

Our best chance to attract presidential candidates and the corresponding media coverage to spotlight the issues that matter the most to Oregonians will be a move to vote in conjunction with another Western states such as Washington, which votes March 10. With almost all neighboring primary votes having been tallied long before our current date of May 19, Oregon remains irrelevant politically.

I would further suggest a "Cascadia Bloc" in which Washington, Idaho (also a May 19 primary) and Oregon vote within the same two-week period in March, giving candidates even more incentive to actually campaign in the Pacific Northwest for more than the time it takes to get a photo op at Pike Place Market or Powell's Books in Portland. Together the Cascadia Bloc would hold 23 Electoral College votes, which is more than all but four states currently hold individually.

T.R. Hanslovan

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0