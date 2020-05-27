Mailbag: OSU administration needs a pay cut

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State University aims to cut the cost of living adjustment for graduate employees.

OSU claims this action is necessary due to budget deficits caused by COVID-19; however, none of the administration has taken a pay cut.

A salary cap of $186,000 could lead to an immediate surplus of 8.5 million dollars for the university, yet they choose to cut from employees like myself, who make less in a year than President Ed Ray makes in a week. As the cost of living is constantly increasing in Corvallis and nationwide, graduate employees rely on our COLA to manage to live here.

Further, COVID-19 is a short-term problem that will eventually be resolved. Cutting the COLA is a long-term solution that likely will not be taken back once the pandemic is over. OSU is looking for a way to push its student employees further below the poverty line, while administration continues to make exorbitant amounts of money, far beyond what anyone needs to live comfortably in Corvallis.

In his address, President Ray claimed we all need to make sacrifices during this time, and that our sacrifices can really make a difference to others. Why doesn't he take his own advice and sacrifice some of his lavish salary to help university employees?

Alicia Ward

Corvallis

