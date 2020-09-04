Mailbag: OSU armed police force inappropriate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I've lived near the OSU campus for fourteen years and yet, cannot speak with authority about events on the OSU campus. However, I have found the many students I've met to be courteous and well behaved, although residents sometimes complain of parking and noise. I now wonder why OSU is considering an armed police force. Loud Friday night parties do not take place on campus and bullets seem an entirely inappropriate vehicle to restore the quiet.

My experience with university police date from my undergraduate transfer from Michigan to UCLA in the very early 1950s when higher education was flooded with WW II vets. A survey reported in the UCLA newspaper announced that students had once again voted the UCLA police chief the most popular person on campus. When I later encountered him, he was effusively greeting students. The man was an outsized personality. Campus police were completely unarmed in that age without cell phones and other technologically advanced devices. I later found that L.A.P.D. police officers, under fabled Chief Parker, were also notably courteous. I also have the same impression of our Corvallis police.