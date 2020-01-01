Mailbag: OSU can improve on Ed Ray era

I'm relieved that Ed Ray is being replaced as the head of OSU. I'm not happy that Ray will take a position in the Economics Department, teaching the stuff he learned in grad school 50 years ago. Why not step aside and let some newly-minted PhD bring new energy and knowledge to the teaching staff? In an ideal world, Ray's replacement would be young and female and energetic. Exactly the opposite of an old guy like Ray (disclosure: Ray is a month older than I am, which makes him damned old!).

Two more points for King Alexander as he begins his new job: First, please be happy with the size of OSU as it is today. We don't need more university growth in Corvallis. The Ray era of growth has yielded nothing but problems and issues of crowding and over-population and pressures on pricing of housing stock. Many people who work in Corvallis can no longer afford to live here. So... no growth, please. Give the city a decade or two to adjust to existing growth issues.

