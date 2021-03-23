Mailbag: OSU community beyond disappointed

Nauseated. Unable to focus. Shut down. Agitated.

As we listened to the Oregon State University Board of Trustees’ meeting on March 17, OSU community members of all kinds were beyond disappointed. It was re-traumatizing. The common denominator with sexual harassment and violence is that someone takes away power, minimizes, gaslights, tells you no one will ever believe you, or care. Not infrequently, they do this in plain sight, in front of others who might otherwise protect you. Research shows they’re mostly right.

Survivors generally experience more disbelief, victim-blaming and the like when they tell anyone else, negative reactions that have been shown to exacerbate trauma. And then, too often, institutions do the same — through their cumbersome processes that too often protect the institution to insensitive language from leaders who ought to have survivors’, and not the institution’s, best interests at heart.

Those responses, too, exacerbate trauma symptoms and remind survivors of how the original perpetrator got away with it. Yes, hearing that people have experienced sexual harassment and assault is tough. But hearing institutional leaders perpetuate the same abusive dynamics is truly re-traumatizing.