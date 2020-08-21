Mailbag: OSU: Do not create armed police force

Around the world, we see demands for justice for those impacted by police brutality and the corrupt criminal justice system, especially Black folks, who have experienced inconceivable trauma and violence at the hands of these institutions.
Given the critical juncture in Oregon State University’s policing contracts, the administration should halt the formation of OSU’s armed police force. The millions of dollars spent training and employing 20 armed officers should go instead to programs that benefit our community.
During President Alexander’s “Conversation with Communities of Color” meeting, the administration was dismissive of students’ needs and ignored the questions. They even had the audacity to use sexual assault and gendered violence (the top campus crime) as a reason why armed police are necessary. This is not only untrue — it is dangerously untrue.
When police respond to domestic violence calls, they often make the situation worse. When sexual assault victims attempt to file police reports, the officer’s suspicion of the victim’s story can cause additional trauma.
It makes sense that officers are incompetent at responding to sexual violence — they haven’t been adequately trained to do so. Why do we continue to have police doing a job they haven’t been trained for? Instead, we should be funding programs that actually help victims, like the Survivor Advocacy & Resource Center, Student Health Services, and Counseling & Psychological Services.
OSU has a chance to be a leader. Do not create a new armed police force! Invest in programs that support students’ learning, well-being and health.
Carly Werdel
Corvallis
