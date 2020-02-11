Mailbag: OSU grad workers seek public support

The USA is embroiled in union-boss conflicts, and Corvallis is part of that story. Why should you get involved? Because strong unions make for stronger communities.
I am a graduate employee at Oregon State University. I was attracted to OSU because of the science, but I made my final decision based on the excellent health insurance. Health care is a result of bargaining efforts of our union, the Coalition of Graduate Employees. As CGE enters our fifth month of negotiations, we are surrounded by unions in turmoil; OSU classified employees (represented by the Service Employees International Union) and the new faculty union (United Academics of OSU) have struggled through negotiations this year.
Unions work to create safer, more inclusive workplaces and negotiate with employers to provide livable wages and benefits. These actions benefit our entire community, but to win these benefits, we need a united membership, community support and solidarity with other unions. I am writing this letter to build awareness around the struggles of the graduate employee union at OSU. Please read about the most recent negotiating difficulties with OSU on our website, www.cge6069.org.
My ask of our community: Come to the bargaining session on Wednesday, Feb. 12, anytime from 1-4 p.m. Sessions are open to the public and located in the Westminster House at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street. Additionally, we are asking that community members read and sign our petition on our main webpage.
Chelsea Newbold
Corvallis