Mailbag: OSU is heading in the wrong direction

On April 20, the officer who murdered George Floyd was convicted on all counts.

Many are celebrating, rightfully so. But let us not forget the work ahead, and the responsibility we have to not just talk, but act.

On April 20, acting Oregon State University President Feser released a statement stating, “We simply are not doing enough as a society to stop such violence … At OSU, we must do our part to bring that change.”

If OSU is going to do its part, it can begin by reversing its decision to create an armed police force. In the name of accountability, the board of trustees should resign. In April 2019 the trustees voted for the formation of an OSU armed police force in response to the split with Oregon State Police after a case of police brutality against a student of color!

George Floyd was murdered the next month, and public sentiment shifted. Calls to defund police and refund the community became mainstream. Yet the trustees were unwilling to reconsider their decision, despite public testimony at board meetings calling to disarm.