Mailbag: OSU must honor climate promise

In 2007 Ed Ray, president of Oregon State University, signed "The President's Commitment to Carbon Neutrality." This was a basic statement that OSU would put great effort and resources into the task of making the university carbon-neutral by 2025. He also created the Oregon State Office of Sustainability to monitor and direct the university's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Ed Ray has resigned as OSU president. That should not affect the university commitment on this issue. And I think it's only fair to demand an accounting of the situation: Has Ray directed a substantial reduction in the university's carbon footprint in the years since he signed the commitment? What was the footprint in 2007? How much has the footprint been reduced in those 13 years? In theory, with 13 years expired and five to go, the reduction should be at least 65% if the commitment is to be honored.

I would guess that the Office of Sustainability can provide the statistics necessary to judge Ray's progress on his commitment, and to inform his replacement about what still needs to be done to meet that commitment. This is not a trivial question. Our climate crisis requires that we do everything possible to avert global disaster within a very short time frame. Ray's signature on that document in 2007 requires action on the part of the elephant in the Corvallis climate room: Oregon State University.