Mailbag: OSU prof helped ailing fishery recover

I enjoyed reading about the successful bounce-back of some of the West Coast bottom fish ("West Coast Fishery Rebounds in Rare Conservation 'Home Run,'" Dec. 26). I agree that fishermen and conservation groups deserve a lot of praise. However, the government deserves credit in a big way.

OSU's Professor Jane Lubchenco (marine ecologist and environmental scientist) served as the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 2009 to 2013, and it was her initiative that brought fishermen, scientists and government together to negotiate a solution that would work for everyone.

I went to a talk given by Dr. Lubchenco, and she said the negotiations were not easy, but the result is careful management of our fish populations. NOAA scientists continue to count bottom fish every summer, and this data enables them to set yearly limits for fishermen that allow for a substantial catch while preserving the health of the fish populations.

Larky Hansen

Corvallis

