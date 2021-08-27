Mailbag: Our American battle is what to remember

Why care?

Many of us look at today’s problems and think “It’s not my fault. It’s not my problem. Why should I care?”

Suppose you live in an old house. You had nothing to do with designing, building or maintaining it. Today it has a weak foundation, a leaky roof and rotten floors. You are not responsible for causing this, but you live in it. Now it’s your problem. Fix it, or the house will crumble.

Suppose the USA is an old house. We did not make the rules. We didn’t own slaves or commit genocide on indigenous people. We didn’t create the filibuster. We did not cause these problems, but they are problems that still affect us all. If we don’t do something to repair this old house, it will continue to crumble.

We have to identify the problems and fix them. In order to identify the problems, we need to acknowledge our bloody history and the problems that were created.

Some countries say “We will never forget.” Our American battle has always been on what to remember.

We didn’t cause these problems, but we perpetuated them by ignoring them. Our house will continue to weaken until we acknowledge the problems and fix them.