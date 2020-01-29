Mailbag: Our crosswalks and our city

When I was young, I lost a relative to a traffic crash at an intersection. Finally, the city put up stop signs. You know the story. So here we are having three fatalities in Car-vallis (home of climate-friendly folk?) in two years.

A couple months ago my wife and I wrote to the city manager about some city problems. We had a meeting. My wife brought up the problems of these ill-conceived flashing yellow (not red) lights that should protect us, among other problems with these contraptions (pedestrians cannot see when the light actually changes because of the angle). We brought solutions to the city manager, and all we heard from him was that we can't change this, and we can't do that. And he did nothing. Nice guy, personable — but a "kick the can down the road" kind of approach.

So now Corvallis is doing something. Not a lot of something, but something. How do we find thoughtful and caring folk to run our city? Where are the courageous ones? Why only the personable politician-types?