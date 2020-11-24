Mailbag: Our democracy is in trouble

Here’s the new normal in American politics, brought to you by the Republican Party.

It’s OK to blackmail foreign governments to fabricate charges against your political opponent. Wholesale violations of the Hatch act are a matter for jokes in your recruitment of all branches of American government to support your reelection.

Publicly calling for your attorney general to prosecute your political opponents is good and normal. It’s fine to almost universally defy congressional subpoenas.

Here’s another good one: no problem with refusing to concede an election and bring dozens of lawsuits trying to deny voters in entire states a voice. It’s praiseworthy when election officials refuse to certify election results because the other party won. The “justification” is the big Republican lie about voter fraud.

This is being amplified by Republicans from the president on down to readers of this newspaper. This lie demonstrates total contempt for common sense and reality.