Mailbag: Our democracy is in trouble

Here’s the new normal in American politics, brought to you by the Republican Party.
It’s OK to blackmail foreign governments to fabricate charges against your political opponent. Wholesale violations of the Hatch act are a matter for jokes in your recruitment of all branches of American government to support your reelection.
Publicly calling for your attorney general to prosecute your political opponents is good and normal. It’s fine to almost universally defy congressional subpoenas.
Here’s another good one: no problem with refusing to concede an election and bring dozens of lawsuits trying to deny voters in entire states a voice. It’s praiseworthy when election officials refuse to certify election results because the other party won. The “justification” is the big Republican lie about voter fraud.
This is being amplified by Republicans from the president on down to readers of this newspaper. This lie demonstrates total contempt for common sense and reality.
The Republican Party has been willing to burn our democracy to the ground in order to keep Donald Trump in power. Tens of millions of people support this. These attempts will fail this time, but the Republicans will surely try again when conditions are more favorable. Does anyone remember the attempted sabotage of the post office in order to prevent timely delivery of (predominantly Democratic) ballots?
In order to survive, should the Democratic Party adopt these same tactics? Should they escalate far beyond these tactics? Why not? Either way, our democracy is in big trouble.
Stephen Hall
Albany
