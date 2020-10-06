Mailbag: Our future depends on science, logic

During this COVID-19 era, it is logical to look to the federal Department of Health & Human Services, which also contains the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, for information and ways to proceed.

After all, the agency has a total of 79,540 employees, most of whom are career civil service scientists, analysts, planners, etc. The agency should be able to mix knowledge gained during past pandemics with current science in a rational and logical way in order to develop a list of scientifically-sound actions that would best treat our immediate problems and move us logically into the future. Why has this not happened?

The answer is that Congress has granted Trump, via “The Plum Book — 2016,” the authority to fill the top 8,358 management positions within all the federal agencies with political appointees. Included in this number are the top 579 management positions in the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Plum Book specifies that these positions “… involve advocacy of administrative policies and programs and the incumbents usually have a close and confidential working relationship with agency heads or other key officials” (also political appointees). In other words, science doesn’t count, politics matters.