Mailbag: Our future would be very dark

I’m reading a book called “In the Garden of Beasts” about the experiences of the American ambassador to Germany and his family in Berlin in the first couple of years after Hitler came to power in 1933.

The book was written in 2011 (well before the ascension of Trump), yet I am finding it frightening to read right now — it feels like I am reading the headlines of today’s news, just with the setting changed.

A psychopath becomes president. He manages to appear semi-normal and even charming to many people, while (initially covertly, and then overtly as he gets more comfortable) tightening his grip on power and inciting thugs to beat and kill scapegoat minorities while suggesting (blatantly falsely) that these are isolated incidents due to over-enthusiastic supporters getting carried away. His primary goal is acquiring and retaining maximum power.

Trump (and Hitler) managed to take advantage of the fact they had minimum morality and maximum cynicism to worm their way through the loopholes in a political and social system predicated on the assumption that leaders actually care about the country and its people. I hope to God that Democrats (and decent Republicans) close as many of those loopholes as possible over the next four years.