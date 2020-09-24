Mailbag: Our only price: humanity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is a “geriactricide” solution: Don’t do it! (Chris Foulke, “One solution for the pandemic,” Sept. 11)

Rather, walk Benton County’s own Fort Hoskins Historical Park or Google Fort Hoskins Digital Walking Tour. Either way, you’ll learn the indigenous valley tribes known as the Kalapuya dropped from more than 175,000 in 1770 to less than 5,000 by 1870, due to introduced European diseases.

The Kalapuya lost 97% of their people, mostly to smallpox. (Greatly condensed!)

Meanwhile, in Europe in 1796, Edward Jenner developed an effective vaccine for smallpox, followed by mass vaccination campaigns to achieve 80% coverage in each country, for starters.

Here’s my guess: The Kalapuya would have welcomed being inflicted with a narrow-minded, illogical, immune-ignorant, wasteful, unrealistic, fear-driven, conventional-medical, backwards program called social distancing, followed by eventual vaccination. (Such narrow-mindedness helped eradicate smallpox in 1980!) One wonders why in over 80 years the Kalapuya were not offered medicinal immunity. (Another Tale of Tears!) Obtaining natural herd immunity proved to be analogous to genocide, despite fresh air, exercise and nutritious diets.